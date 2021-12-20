Tanzania: CCM Salutes Samia

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has applauded the efforts by President Samia in ensuring that the country is stable economically, politically and socially.

Addressing a news conference in Dodoma immediately after the party's National Executive Committee (NEC), the party's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Shaka Hamdu Shaka said the party commends President Samia for the good job, especially in implementing the party's manifesto.

The meeting which was led by the chairperson, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, resolved to summon three of its cadres after receiving complaints over their conduct as leaders within the party.

Shaka cited the recent meeting where the president met all members of political parties in the country to fine-tune issues that want immediate attention to enable the country to move forward.

"We as a party commend our President for the great job because she is overseeing well the implementation of the election manifesto because we have realized some of the plans," he said.

He noted that although there are some challenges which emerged in water and electricity, President Samia has been very cautious in ensuring that they are being addressed.

Shaka further said that through her address to the nation on December 8 this year, the President highlighted achievements attained in 60 years of independence, an indication that the country is moving forward in terms of economic development.

The members to be summoned by the party's disciplinary organs are nominated Member of Parliament, Humphrey Polepole, Ukonga lawmaker, Jerry Silas and his Kawe counterpart Josephat Gwajima.

Shaka said that the trio would be summoned immediately after being informed officially.

On Friday, the party's Central Committee (CC) met at Chamwino State House in Dodoma to discuss the trend of the three lawmakers within CCM, after which the committee decided that they be summoned before taking disciplinary measures against them for contravening the party's Constitution, rules and regulations.

"Anytime from now they will be informed in writing over their conduct after receiving complaints from different circles, including the Parliamentary Committee on Justice, Ethics and Powers of Parliament.

Yesterday, under the party's Chairperson, the ruling party's NEC decided that the trio be summoned as per the Principle of Natural Justice.

In the meeting yesterday, members of the party equally discussed the preparations for the 45th anniversary of the oldest party in the country.

On February 4 next year, according to Mr Shaka, CCM will be marking its 45th anniversary, saying that initial activities for celebrations will begin on December 23, 2021.

The party's spokesperson added that the climax for the celebrations will be celebrated in Mara region on February 5, and that President Samia was expected to grace the event.

Prior to the celebrations, Mr Shaka said there will be a series of activities, adding that the theme for the event will be 'Strong CCM, participate in election with integrity.'

The theme, according to Mr Shaka, looks at how best to get the best leaders who do not put their personal interest forward but those who are ready to dedicate their leadership skills for the nation.

"We are always going into the Arusha Declaration which always focuses on the best politics and good leadership," he said, adding that the ruling party was well committed to leading by example.