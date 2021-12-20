Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Detects 108 New Infections, 52 Recoveries

18 December 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities announced, this Saturday, the registration of 108 new cases and the recovery of 52 patients, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, 94 cases were registered in Luanda, 6 in Cabinda, 6 in Zaire and 2 in Namibe.

The list is composed of 63 male and 45 female patients, aged between 18 months and 72 years.

In the last 24 hours, 1,188 samples were processed by RT-PCR, with a positivity rate of 6.3%.

Among those recovered, 32 reside in Luanda, 11 in Cabinda and 9 in Zaire.

Angola has a cumulative of 65,868 confirmed cases, of which 387 are active, 1,738 have died and 63,743 have been recovered.

Of the active cases, 4 are severe, 34 moderate, 41 mild and 308 asymptomatic.

At treatment centers, 79 patients are hospitalized, while 167 citizens are serving institutional quarantine and 241 contacts of positive cases are under medical surveillance.

