Angola Reaffirms Fight Against Corruption

Luanda — The Republic of Angola reaffirmed this Saturday in Istanbul, Turkey, the bet on moralization of society and fight against corruption, aiming at the country's development.

Speaking at the III Turkey-Africa Summit, the Minister of State and Head of the Civil House Presidency, Adão de Almeida, stressed that the Angolan government's commitment extends to other challenges.

It is the diversification of the economy, the promotion of national production and the opening of the country to foreign investment.

The official, who was speaking on behalf of President João Lourenço, said that for these objectives to be achieved it is essential to create a good business environment.

"This is what the Republic of Angola has been doing," stressed the Minister of State, adding that Angola offers investors political, economic and social stability.

At the meeting, attended by the Turkish Head of State, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Adão de Almeida stated that Angola sees with good eyes the vision of strengthening cooperation between Turkey and the different African states.