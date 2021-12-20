Angola: Inad Destroys Over 900 Explosive Devices

Lubango — At least 924 explosive devices collected in Huíla province were destroyed Friday by the National Institute of Demining (INAD).

They are 500 ammunition, 11 grenades of various calibers, 51 mortar mines 60 and 362 projectiles.

The artifacts were collected in the last three months, in several municipalities of Huila.

Speaking after the act, the head of the provincial department of INAD in Huíla, Tomás Calundungo, said that despite the difficulties of human resources, it was possible to do a satisfactory work of demining.

The INAD in Huíla controls 18 minefields. It has 60 technicians, of which 29 are field specialists.