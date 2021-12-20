Angolan President Congratulates Swiss Counterpart

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Friday congratulated his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, for the election as president of that European country.

In the letter, to which ANGOP had access, João Lourenço expressed, on behalf of the Angolan Government and himself, wishes of success to the Swiss President in his duties as of January 2022.

"I am sure that during his mandate our two governments will continue to work to identify new areas of common interest," said President Lourenço in the message.

According to the Angolan statesman, these are areas of common interest that may contribute to the expansion and elevation of bilateral relations and contribute to the generation of greater wealth for the benefit of both countries.

Angola - Switzerland Cooperation

The political and diplomatic relations and cooperation between Angola and the Swiss Confederation date back to the first years of national independence.

The cooperation has resulted mainly in humanitarian actions, through the Humanitarian Aid Sector, particularly in demining and construction of the Technical School of Agriculture Catofe, located in the municipality of Quibala, Kwanza Sul province.