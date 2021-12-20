Angolan President Visits United Arab Emirates

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, is due to arrive Monday in the United Arab Emirates for a two-day working visit, aiming at strengthening the cooperation between the countries.

According to the secretary of the President of the Republic for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs, Luís Fernando, who announced the visit on Saturday, João Lourenço will start his working visit on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Fernando, on Tuesday bilateral cooperation instruments will be signed, including memorandums of understanding in the transport, energy and digital sectors.

He added that on Wednesday, the second and last day of the visit, the President of the Republic will meet with the highest authorities of the United Arab Emirates, particularly the crown prince, as well as with the senior figures of the most famous emirate, Dubai.

On Wednesday, João Lourenço will visit Expo Dubai 2020, including the Angola pavilion, on the day the country marks its day at that world event.

João Lourenço leaves the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, and is expected to arrive in Luanda on Thursday morning.