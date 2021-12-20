Angolan President Visits United Arab Emirates

18 December 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, is due to arrive Monday in the United Arab Emirates for a two-day working visit, aiming at strengthening the cooperation between the countries.

According to the secretary of the President of the Republic for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs, Luís Fernando, who announced the visit on Saturday, João Lourenço will start his working visit on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Fernando, on Tuesday bilateral cooperation instruments will be signed, including memorandums of understanding in the transport, energy and digital sectors.

He added that on Wednesday, the second and last day of the visit, the President of the Republic will meet with the highest authorities of the United Arab Emirates, particularly the crown prince, as well as with the senior figures of the most famous emirate, Dubai.

On Wednesday, João Lourenço will visit Expo Dubai 2020, including the Angola pavilion, on the day the country marks its day at that world event.

João Lourenço leaves the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, and is expected to arrive in Luanda on Thursday morning.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X