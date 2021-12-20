Angola: Government Analyzes Us Sanctions On Angolan Entities

Luanda — The Minister of Finance, Vera Daves said Friday in Luanda, that the Angolan State is analyzing the motivations that led the USA to impose sanction on national entities and may, according to the law, take measures if they are proven.

The government official made this statement at the end of a meeting of the Financial Intelligence Unit Supervisory Committee, which analyzed the potential impact on the Angolan economy, the national financial system, regarding the sanctions recently imposed by an organic unit of the North American treasury to collective and individual entities in the African country.

Thus, she said, the Committee composed by a set of organs, public agencies and independent entities, namely the National Bank of Angola (BNA) and the Financial Information Unit, took the decision to act in several levels as the diligence to obtain information to understand what was the basis of the posture of the referred U.S. body.

In a second instance, she said, the diligence will also go to the diplomatic and cooperation plan between the Attorney General's Office (PGR) and its US counterpart, which will be between the Financial Intelligence Unit, while at various levels the other entities will also play their part in the field of combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

In this context, stressed the Minister of Finance, the levels of alerts will be high and also as more information is obtained from the American entities, more specific decisions will be taken.

For Vera Daves, in the area of Public Contracting and the State's relationship with these entities, attention will also be redoubled to the information obtained as a result of the steps taken at the diplomatic and PGR level, in accordance with the provisions of the law, adopting preventive and/or repressive measures that are necessary to avoid any contagion effect.