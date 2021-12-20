Angola: Health Minister Reaffirms Permanent Dialogue With Doctors Union

Luanda — The minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, reaffirmed this Saturday in Luanda, the bet on the open and permanent dialogue with the National Union of Medical Doctors of Angola (SINMEA), in order to solve the problems of the class.

Sílvia Lutucuta, who was speaking to the press on the sidelines of the doctors' assembly that resulted in the suspension of the strike that started on the 6th December, said that they will continue to work on the improvement of conditions at a general level, looking at strategic issues such as the guarantee of security at work, continuous training process, promoting competence and a differentiated service provision.

The government minister pointed out that the result of the negotiations is good and that they worked in a healthy, brief and deep environment mediated by the Ministries of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security and Finance, in a deep approach to all points of the specifications of the demands.

In his turn, the president of the union, Adriano Manuel, said he believed in the Government's promises and that the situation will be solved within the established deadline (90 days).