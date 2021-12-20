Angola's Agricultural Sector Lures UAE Businesspeople

Luanda — The Angolan ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Albino Malungo, said Sunday that several businessmen from that Middle Eastern country have shown interest in investing in agricultural production in Angola.

Speaking to the press on the eve of President João Lourenço's visit to the UAE, the Angolan diplomat said that local businessmen have preference in planting and producing avocado and coffee.

The Angolan President, João Lourenço, is due to arrive Monday in Abu Dhabi, for a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

About the Angolan Head of State visit to the Arab country, ambassador Albino Malungo considered important, because it will be one more step towards the application of the General Agreement of Cooperation between the two countries.

As for the agreements to be initialed between Angola and the UAE, the Angolan ambassador said that they will significantly enhance bilateral cooperation in the maritime, transport, ports, energy, construction and visa suppression sectors.

According to the Angolan diplomat, the agreement for the suppression of visas in Passports will facilitate the circulation of people and goods, increase the volume of business and intensify the exchange between the two peoples.

As for the commercial exchanges, Albino Malungo informed that, at this moment, they are around USD 1.6 billion.