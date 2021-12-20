Angola: MPLA Regrets Death of Nationalist "Kivuvu

18 December 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Secretariat of Political Bureau of MPLA Central Committee on Saturday regretted the death of nationalist Virgílio António Zulumongo "Kivuvu", which occurred on December 9, due to illness in South Africa.

In a note of condolence, it informed that the remains of the nationalist are in burning chamber in the National Police Viewing Room, in Luanda, until Sunday (19)

According to the note, the body will be buried in Macocola, Uige province, birthplace of the deceased, on a date that the document does not specify.

Born on May 15, 1950, in Macocola, Uige province, Kivuvu's nationalist career started in the 1st National Liberation Struggle.

