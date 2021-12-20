Nigeria: Explain Your Connection With Killings, PDP Calls Out APC

December 19, 2021

...Condemns APC leaders' visit to Katsina for Buhari's son turbaning ... Urges President Buhari to visit troubled areas

By Dirisu Yakubu - Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of connivance in what it called its failure to stem the tide of killings in Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau and other parts of the country.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the main opposition party noted that "the manifest numbness of the APC leaders to bloodletting as well as the failure of the APC, as a party, to proffer any tangible solution or forcefully take its government to task on security, validate apprehensions on APC's reported complicity in the worsened insecurity in our nation in the last six years."

The statement read: "The PDP, standing in solidarity with Nigerians, calls out the APC to come clean on its alleged connection to killings, the benefit it derives from violence and bloodletting and why it attaches no value to human lives.

"Is it not unpardonable that while the APC had failed to show empathy on the gruesome murder of scores of travelers who were burnt alive in Sokoto state, the massacre of over 15 worshippers in Niger state, other compatriots felled in Kaduna, Katsina and other parts of the country in the last few days, its leaders and officials in government had the time to attend the turbaning ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari's son in the same troubled Katsina state?

"Is it also not provocative, vexatious and indeed the height of heartlessness that APC and its leaders party while Nigeria burns?

"Such callous assault on the sensibility of Nigerians which amounts to dancing on the graves of the victims of the attacks further exposes the APC as a party that is completely unfeeling to killings, attaches no value to lives and has no commitment towards the fight against terrorism in our country.

"Nigerians can recall that despite demands by the PDP, the APC and its leaders have failed to account for the "political mercenaries" they reportedly imported from neighboring countries as thugs, gangsters and hoodlums to unleash violence on Nigerians during the 2019 elections. The APC has also not explained the continued presence of a self-confessed terrorism apologist in its government.

"The least Nigerians expect of the APC is to forcefully give its government a marching order to develop wholesome strategy to proactively tackle insecurity, including targeting the source of fund to terrorists, many of which were revealed by a foreign government, yet the APC government refused to take action.

"Unfortunately, the APC as a party of selfish and blood thirsty "political bandits" does not have the commitment, readiness or capacity to do so.

"Furthermore, the PDP charges President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate leadership and empathy by personally visiting the troubled states in line with his campaign promise to lead the fight against terrorism from the front instead of always pushing his responsibilities to others.

"The PDP again commiserates with victims of the horrific attacks. We also urge Nigerians not to resign to despondency but continue to support one another and remain focused as we scale up our collective efforts to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule."