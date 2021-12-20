Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Ten patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Testing Stations in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, twelve patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 52 years old patient from the Central Region and 74 years old patient from Anseba Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,554 while the number of deaths has risen to 70.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,763.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

19 December 2021