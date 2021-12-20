Mauritius: Universal Children's Day 2021 - Parents and Duty Bearers Sensitised On Rights and Responsibilities

press release

Universal Children's Day 2021: Parents and duty bearers sensitised on rights and responsibilities and protection of children

GIS - 19 December 2021: An interactive session was held, this morning, at Roches Noires Multipurpose Complex, in the context of Universal Children's Day 2021 (UCD), to sensitise parents and duty bearers on the rights and responsibilities and protection of children impacting on the lives of children. The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, was present.

In her address, Minister Koonjoo-Shah recalled that the UCD is an annual feature which is celebrated on the 20th of November. She stated that for the second year, the UCD will be celebrated amidst a global COVID-19 pandemic. Amidst all this turmoil, children have had to adjust and adapt to the new normal. However, despite the pandemic, the requisite services, facilities as well as creating new opportunities for the child within a secure environment is becoming a reality, she said.

Speaking about this year's theme "A better future for every child", she underlined the need to reimagine a better world for every child. The COVID-19 pandemic, she added, has shown how inequality affects the rights of every child. From climate change, education and mental health, to ending racism and discrimination, children and young people are raising their voices on the issues that matter to their generation and calling for adults to create a better future, she underlined.

Mrs Koonjoo-Shah further highlighted that the pandemic has urged Government to reimagine education, for example, with a push to keeping schools open and having additional connectivity for children unable to do distance learning due to lack of internet and computer access.

She also dwelt on the theme chosen in the local context this year which is: "Proteksion Zanfan se pa enn opsion mai enn obligasion". She therefore urged parents to act responsibly and to protect their children from exploitation, violence, and abuse, in line with the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Universal Children's Day

Universal Children's Day is celebrated annually on 20th November since 1954. Its goal is to improve child welfare worldwide, promote and celebrate children's rights, and promote togetherness and awareness amongst all children.

The objectives of the celebration are to ensure the overall development of the child; to advocate, foster and promote children's rights and celebrate the child and its childhood; to promote and provide the necessary environment to empower the child with knowledge, attitudes and skills; and to promote awareness about the problems children face and how to improve their well-being.

The Day lays emphasis on the importance of child rights and building a better future for them as they are the leaders of tomorrow.

About the Convention on the Rights of the Child

In 1989, world leaders came together and made a historic commitment to the world's children. To every child, they made a promise to protect and fulfill their rights, by adopting an international legal framework, that is the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

It is the world's most widely ratified human rights treaty in history. On 20 November, several countries came together and promised to protect children's rights. The Convention focused on who are the children, what are their rights, and the responsibilities of governments. It also states that all rights are connected and cannot be taken away from children.

The Convention inspired governments to change laws and policies and make investments to take care of the health of the children and nutrition that is required by the children to survive and develop. Also, it is necessary to protect children from violence and exploitation. It also enabled the children to have their voices heard and participate in their societies.

Mauritius ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child on 25 July 1990.