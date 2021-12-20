Mauritius: Minister Ramano Lays Foundation Stone of a Health Track in Ebène

press release

The foundation stone of a Health Track located in Ebène, was laid, this morning, by the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano.

Other eminent personalities including the Mayor of Quatre Bornes, Mr Nagen Mootoosamy, and the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Mrs Marie Alexandra Tania Diolle, were also present on the occasion.

The project value of the Health Track that will consist of a children playground, outdoor gym, petanque court, picnic table, kiosk, and amphitheatre for outdoor sports activities, is estimated at Rs 15 million, and is expected to be completed by March 2022. The initiative is a joint collaboration of the Municipal Council of Quatre Bornes and the Ministry.

In his address on the occasion, the Environment Minister recalled that the population of the locality has increased over time and underlined that the inhabitants made the request of having a sports infrastructure in the area. The Health Track, he said, will be a major asset for the residents adding that it will provide for different activities for different age-group users.

The Minister stressed that the Health Track will also be a meeting point for the residents of the neighborhood who will be able to engage in more social interactions.

Furthermore, Minister Ramano highlighted that the project was made in respect of special environmental characteristics and reaffirmed his intent to look into other constraints such as accessibility, faced by the residents.

As for Mr Nagen Mootoosamy, he spoke of the various amenities that the health track will provide to the residents of the locality. He said that with the support and collaboration of the Government, the region is witnessing fast-track development.

The Parliamentary Private Secretary, Mrs Marie Alexandra Tania Diolle, on her part, underlined that Government has been investing in various projects in the region and stated that the Health Track project is aligned with its national programme of promoting a sports culture.

According to her, the provision of such sports infrastructure will help act against the prevalence of the high rate of non-communicable diseases in the country, as well as sedentary lifestyle. She concluded by urging the residents of the locality to make good use of the Health Track.