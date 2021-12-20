Zimbabwe: 200 to Contest for Zanu-PF Posts in Byo

MORE than 200 aspiring candidates in Bulawayo submitted their CVs to Zanu PF for consideration to contest party posts in the party's provincial elections scheduled before the end of this month.

Former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) leader Cde Jabulani Sibanda, former Mpopoma-Pelandaba MP Cde Joseph Tshuma, Bulawayo war veterans' chairman Cde Cephas Ncube, the current interim provincial party chairperson Cde Obert Msindo along with Cde Douglas Mpofu and Cde Mlungisi Moyo are eyeing the top post of provincial chairman.

Those who submitted their CVs for the top women's affairs post are the current interim secretary for women affairs Cde Rebecca Manjere, her deputy Cde Zeria Ngozo and Cde Joyce Sibanda.

Those vying for the top post under the youths' wing are interim secretary for youth affairs Cde Freedom Murechu, Cde Bhekinkosi Dube and Cde Mayibongwe Zvigadza.

A total of 205 aspiring candidates in Bulawayo submitted their CVs after provinces were instructed to complete the vetting exercise of all their aspiring candidates for the position of provincial chairpersons, chairwomen and youth chairpersons by yesterday.

The party said provinces would be tasked with supervising elections in other provinces and should select competent members who will serve as presiding and polling officers in the host provinces.

Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, who was deployed to Bulawayo to monitor the process during the Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting at Davies Hall yesterday said the list of names of the successful candidates will be compiled after the National Commissariat has finished scrutinising them.

He said the ballot paper will only carry the names of the successful candidates who will contest provincial elections.

Cde Machacha urged party members to shun divisive politics of tribalism when electing leaders.

"Let us not be driven by the spirit of regionalism or tribalism when electing our new provincial leadership. The President and First Secretary of the party Cde ED Mnangagwa has said it over and over that our party doesn't need tribalism or regionalism," he said.

"Let us elect out leaders regardless of tribe and once we discover that there is now divisive politics of tribalism, the party will intervene because we want unity in our party."

Cde Machacha said the legacy of unity which was left by the late Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and the late former President Robert Mugabe should be jealously protected.

Politburo member Cde Judith Ncube urged party members to work as a team and shun acts of factionalism in line with the thrust of the party.

Cde Tshinga Dube, who is also a Politburo member, emphasised the need for discipline in the party and urged members to behave in a manner consistent with the values of the party.

In Matabeleland North, there were tensions during yesterday's PCC meeting, which spelt out guidelines to be followed ahead of the ruling party's provincial elections.

Zanu PF politburo member Cde Douglas Mahiya delivered the electoral guidelines and called for the party to hold free and fair elections in the exercise of internal democratic systems.

Shortly after delivering his message, the outgoing provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo, who is also Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, declared the meeting over as its agenda had been met.

Cde Moyo, who is eyeing to retain the chairmanship, urged party members to campaign peacefully.

However, some party members including Cde Believe Gaule, who is an aspiring chairman rose and claimed that they had grievances.

But his claims were shot down, as party members said the meeting had fulfilled its mission.

As other PCC members started walking out of the meeting others charged towards Cde Mahiya to articulate their concerns.

They even suggested that the meeting be reconvened, but their calls were dismissed. They wanted the party to announce the candidates and the positions that they were vying for.

In an interview following the meeting, Cde Mahiya said differences were expected in a big party like Zanu PF as it shows that members are enthusiastic about its growth.

"When people are in a party like this you expect at some point to have some differences. In every river, in every pool you will find a frog, this means that anomalies are common you can't expect 100 percent compliance," he said.

"While differences might be there the best weapon to win is to unite and that is the message, I'm leaving for the party members."

Cde Mahiya said while the election date is yet to be announced the polls will be held before the end of the year.

"The party intends to run its election professionally in compliance to the party's constitution, party disciplinary codes and electoral rules and regulations. Every player in the electoral process must ensure that the elections are democratic, transparent, free, fair and credible," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The environment must be supportive and peaceful. There shall be no imposition of candidates, intimidation and vote buying."

In Matabeleland South, those interested being part of the ruling party's provincial executive structures submitted their CVs on Saturday.

Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman Cde Never Khanye said four candidates have expressed interest in the chairperson's position.

"For the chairmanship, there's myself, Cdes Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, Siqhoza Ndlovu and Jabulani Dube," said Cde Khanye.

He said for the position of Women's League chairperson, Cdes Rona Moyo, Gladys Claus and Sindisiwe Nleya had submitted their CV's.

"For the Youth League chairmanship, there were two contestants; Cdes Langton Ndlovu and Moses Langa," said Cde Khanye.

He said these would be the positions which would be voted for while a basket system would be used for applications for other positions.

"The other applications will come in the form of a basket system. They will have to share the executive positions from main wing, Women's League and Youth League, sharing among the seven districts. What we're waiting for from headquarters are the guidelines for these processes. After the Politburo meeting, they'll come up with the date for when elections will be held," said Cde Khanye.