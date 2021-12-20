Malawi Scotland Partnership and Scotland Malawi Partnership Pledge More Support to Vulnerable Communities

The Malawi Scotland Partnership (MaSP) and Scotland Malawi Partnership (SMP) have expressed their commitment to continue implementing projects that benefit vulnerable communities, particularly young people from the two countries.

MaSP Board Chairperson Dr. Ann Phoya and SMP Chief Executive Officer, David Hope Jones, said the partnership between the two organizations will continue being a platform for youth exchange and networking and youth led innovative solutions to challenges affecting communities.

Phoya and Jones made the remarks on Friday during the MaSP 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which Jones and many other SMP members in Scotland attended virtually.

Held under the theme: Intergenerational leadership, building resilience through youth led innovations--the AGM, which attracted scores of MaSP members and staff in Malawi, had the Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe as the guest of honour.

The MaSP and SMP partnership, which reportedly dates back to precolonial times, has largely benefited Malawi, with latest information showing the Scottish Government having pumped into the country MK18 billion between 2018 and 2021 alone, which financed projects in a wide range of critical areas of need.

On her part, Phoya said such a partnership need more strengthening, especially now that the times are challenging and people require innovative solutions to their problems.

"The MK18 billion, besides financing youth led climate adaptation and resilience programs, also assisted in many other sectors. College of Medicine got part of these funds to establish a dental school.

"Nkhoma mission hospital received money for cervical cancer screening. Women showing early signs of cervical cancer are being timely assisted.

"The funds also went to Mary Meals to help feed school children in order to eliminate stanting in children and ensure that they are fed and concentrate on school. Water Aid got money to place rural sanitation measures and provide clean and safe water in early childhood learning centres. There are also projects in solar power energy and irrigation," said Phoya.

She further said MaSP and SMP want to see Malawi improve by focusing on the national development agenda, which will help the country realize her aspirations, especially the Sustainable Development Goals and the MW2063.

On his part, Jones concurred with Phoya, emphasizing that making the MaSP and SMP partnership stronger, is indeed the way to go.

"Let it be a partnership of more connection, participation, knowledge sharing and empowerment of people, especially the youths in order to make them more skilled to tackle the challenges communities face. Let us work together for the continued betterment of our people," Jones said.

In his remarks, Gwengwe noted that the AGM theme resonates well with the Malawi Government vision to empower young people through digitalization and innovation, which, he said, are "at the centerpiece of the MW2063 agenda."