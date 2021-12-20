Malawi: Salima Sugar Company Donates Farm Inputs to 400 Farmers in Salima

20 December 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Salima Sugar Company has donated maize seeds to 400 farmers in Salima district. The seeds were valued at K4 million.

The company's secretary Charles Thupi said that the donation is part of the company's corporate social responsibility to the communities around where the company operates.

"We are complimenting the government's effort through the Affordable Input program (AIP) to make sure there is food security at household and village level," he said.

He said the company targeted the surrounding villages like Mwanza and Makanjira from Traditional Authority (T/A) Khombedza.

He said the company would continue supporting the communities through CSR in different programs.

Salima District Commissioner, Grace Chirwa, commended the company for the kind gesture shown to the people of Salima.

"These are the vulnerable farmers who had no access to farm inputs," she said.

Chirwa warned the beneficiaries not to sell the seeds but use them for their intended purpose.

Representing beneficiaries, Group Village Headman (GVH) Mwanza expressed gratitude to the company for the support.

"Honestly, we did not expect this to come to us. We were about to plant uncertified seeds in our gardens," she said.

She said with the seeds, farmers are expecting to harvest more maize this season.

However, each farmer received a 5 kilogram packet of maize seed.

