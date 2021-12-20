Malawi's General Nundwe Says Coup d'État Talk Silly

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) commander General Vincent Nundwe has described the talk the soldiers were planning to take over government as silly.

Departing from his prepared speech during the passed out parade of officers cadet at Malawi Armed Forces College (Mafco) on Saturday, General Nundwe while charge said politicians should not use MDF to advance their agenda as the MDF is independent in its service to the nation.

He also said such talks were dangerous as they risk bringing conflict as well as threatening the peace and order in the country.

"We have heard through social media that the MDF is planning to takeover government. I would like to say that whoever is doing that is silly. We have been enjoying peace in this country since independence. Let's not bring conflict in this country as it is in other countries such as Ethiopia whereby the military soldiers are fighting each other," said General Nundwe.

The General also laughed off allegations that MDF has locked him up as they prepare to take over government, arguing that politicians should not confuse peaceful Malawians.

"I am not a politician, but we are not going to accept that. Politicians should respect the Constitution of the country that provides for elections to be held every five years. Don't be used by politicians.

"When we have complaints we direct to the Commander-in-Chief himself [President Lazarus Chakwera]," he said.

General Nundwe also cautioned the current Tonse administration not to interfere in the administration of MDF, citing intervention on Office of the President and Cabinet recommending officers for promotion.

"In the past, MDF used to be receiving letters from OPC recommending on who should get promotion. We have a commanding unit which looks into the promotion of officers and we can't allow OPC to interfere in our work," he said.

Nundwe also warned soldiers to desist from using politicians to lobby for

Talk of MDF demonstrations saw some people panic.

One person who was expected to leave for Malawi's Northern Region city of Mzuzu on Saturday, cancelled in fear of the alleged demonstrations.