East Africa: U.S. Will Host the 10th Conference of the States Parties (COSP) to the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in 2023

20 December 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

In a December 15 meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the States Parties to UNCAC endorsed by consensus the United States’ offer to host the next Conference in 2023.  Hosting the COSP represents a unique opportunity for the United States to demonstrate leadership in global anticorruption efforts following President Biden’s signature Summit for Democracy initiative this year.

As highlighted in the recent Summit for Democracy, anticorruption is a key pillar for democratic renewal.  The biennial COSP is one of the most significant global multilateral anticorruption events and U.S. chairmanship of this pivotal meeting provides a key opportunity to foster international cooperation and shape those efforts.

