Africa: The Election of Justin Hansford to the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

20 December 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

I congratulate Howard University Professor Justin Hansford on his election to serve on the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (PFPAD) for the 2022-2024 term.

The United States has made advancing racial justice a top priority.  We strongly supported the establishment of the PFPAD to improve the quality of life and livelihoods of African descendant people globally.  Professor Justin Hansford is a leading scholar and activist in the fields of racial justice, human rights, and law and social movements.  He is also the founder and Executive Director of the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center at Howard University School of Law.  I am confident Professor Hansford will help the PFPAD fulfill its important mission to contribute to the full economic, political, and social equity and inclusion of African descendant people worldwide.

Anthony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

