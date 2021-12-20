Gambia: Police Investigate 'Accidental' Death of Girl Shot By 10-Year-Old Boy in Babylon

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) on Saturday announced that its detectives have begun investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl who was accidentally shot and killed by a 10-year-old boy in Babylon village.

The Police said in a statement that their crime scene investigators (CSI) have visited the scene of crime for the desired scene documentation and analysis.

Below is the full statement from the Police Force:

"Investigation into a shooting incident at Lamin Babylon

"The Crime Department of the Gambia Police Force has opened investigations into a shooting incident that occurred at Lamin Babylon on Thursday 16th December 2021.

"Police Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) visited the scene of Crime for the desired scene documentation and analyses.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that one Abdou Njie, a 73-year-old man (hunter) visited a home in Lamin Babylon to market his carcass, and left his loaded hunting gun unattended during a brief marketing transaction in the compound with a customer.

"During his brief absence, a 10-year-old boy took the loaded gun and by fidgeting, pulled the trigger leading to the inadvertent firing of a gunshot.

"The apparent accidental gunshot led to the eventual death of a 12-year-old girl."Meanwhile, investigators are probing into the circumstances of the death to establish possible criminal responsibilities," the statement ends.