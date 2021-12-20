Liberia: Liberty Party Endorses Cummings for CPP Ticket

Monrovia — Delegates at the Liberty Party Special National Convention have endorsed the candidacy of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, standard bearer of the opposition Alternative National Congress, to lead the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

The delegates took the decision in Ganta on Saturday, a day after the Civil Law Court 'B' granted the party the right to resume its planned convention, which lasted from December 17-18. According to the chairman of the party, Musa Bility, the convention was intended to reshape the party heading to the 2023 presidential election.

Describing Cummings as the best alternative for the opposition alliance, Bility said: "The Liberty Party will ensure that decision taken at the convention will be implemented without fear nor favor."

"The decision today is not about Cummings and the ANC or the Liberty Party, it's about moving Liberia forward which we believed Cummings has all it takes to move the country in the right direction."

Bility thanked Cummings for his "selfless leadership" style which he thinks could be used as a catalyst in defeating incumbent President George Weah in 2023. "The Liberty Party will ensure that Cummings is elected as standard bearer of the CPP because he has proven to be a man who believes in resurrecting Liberians," he said.

Bility then called on all leaders of the party to go out and propagate the message without disrespect to anyone.

Bility, meanwhile, maintained that the document of the CPP submitted to the National Elections Commission was the final frame work document and assured partisans that no one will tamper with.

Party executives from both the ANC and Liberty Party graced the program, endorsing the decision reached Saturday.

Speaking at the convention, former Internal Affairs Minister and former vice standard bearer of the party in the 2017 presidential elections, Harrison Karnwea, lauded Bility and the National Executive Committee members of the party for organizing the event.

He admonished partisans to work in compliance with the outcome of the Ganta convention for the success of the opposition.

For his part, the National chairman for the ANC, Senator Daniel Naaten, then expressed delight for the invitation extended to the ANC and the decision taken to support the party's standard bearer to lead the CPP.

" I'm happy for your peaceful national convention and I am happy for the manner and form the Liberty Party has pledged its support to Mr. Cummings.

He pledged Cummings' commitment to the confidence reposed in him by the Liberty Party, saying: "Cummings is a man of his words, a very trusted personality who will never disappoint the Liberty Party."