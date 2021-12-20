Liberia: Man, 27, Stabs Old Woman to Death for Over L$95

Monrovia — A 27-year-old man has been charged for multiple offenses and sent to jail for allegedly stabbing to death an old lady during an argument over L$5.00.

Mohammed Malard was arrested on December 1 after allegedly killing the woman identified as Martha Saturday in cold blood.

The incident occurred at LPRC Junction.

Speaking in an interview with this this FPA, the deceased daughter, Serena Tarr, who was also allegedly attacked by defendant Malard, explained that her mother was at her business place selling cold water when the defendant had gone to buy from her.

According to Tarr, her mother had two coolers that separately contained drinks and water.

She explained that when defendant Malard came to buy water at about 9 PM, he handed L$100 note to the deceased, opened one of the coolers and took an ice intended to cool the drinks, at which time the deceased told him the ice was not for sale.

The defendant, however, insisted on having the ice. He then requested for change, but the deceased said she did not have change, which angered the defendant.

According the deceased's daughter, she later intervened, advising her mother to let go and give him his back the L$100 which she did.

However, to her surprise, went towards his car, took a knife and returned to attack her mother and began beating her. She said, she intervened and was also stabbed by the defendant but her wound was not severe compared to the wound and pain he had inflicted on her mother.

She said, after her mother was stabbed twice in the breast, she was immediately rushed a nearby clinic, but due to the severity of the wounds, she was referred to the John F.

Kennedy's Memorial Hospital, but due to the distance also, she was rushed to Mawah Clinic in Vai Town, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The defendant has been charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault and sent to the Monrovia Central Prison awaiting trial.