Algeria Win the FIFA Arab Cup

18 December 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

After nine rounds and two weeks of competition, the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ came to an end on 18 December with the indecisive and promising final between Tunisia and Algeria at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The Fennecs won 2-0 in extra time to lift the trophy. A few hours earlier, Qatar and Egypt faced off in the third-place match, both teams seeking consolation after their semi-final elimination on Wednesday. The host nation won the bronze medal on penalties (0-0, 4-5 on penalties). You can follow the events of the matches in real time via the links below or watch the matches live and in full on the FIFA YouTube channel.

