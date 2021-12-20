Tunisia/Algeria: President Saied Congratulates President Tebboune On Algeria's Final Win At FIFA Arab Cup

18 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Saturday evening, congratulated Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the final win of Algeria's soccer team at the FIFA World Cup 2021, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic

In a a phone call with the Algerian President, the Head of State pointed out that "the most important pictures he kept are not of the scored goals, but rather of the joy that swept the Tunisian masses at the end of the meeting as they raised the Tunisian and Algerian flags and other Arab banners in a historical scene that establishes evidence of the depth of the brotherly bonds between the one people in Tunisia, Algeria and all countries of the Arab nation."

Algeria's national soccer team earned the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 following a win at the final over Tunisia's 2-0 after extra time.

