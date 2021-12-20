Tunisia: Public Prosecutor Orders Seizure of Equipment Intended for Installation of Tents in Avenue Bourguiba in Tunis (Interior)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Public Prosecutor's Office has ordered the seizure of equipment intended for the installation of tents on Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis, the Ministry of the Interior announced in a statement Saturday evening.

The seizure of this material takes place as a group of individuals deliberately tried at around 2 pm Saturday to install by force tents in the heart of the capital to stage a sit-in, in violation of regulations in force, added the Interior Department

According to the same source, the public prosecutor has also ordered the evacuation of the public road and the prosecution of "alleged" attackers of police. "A specialised team of the National Guard has been mobilised to arrest at least 10 suspects," the ministry further noted. An investigation has been initiated.