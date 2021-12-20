Tunisia: Public Prosecutor Orders Seizure of Equipment Intended for Installation of Tents in Avenue Bourguiba in Tunis (Interior)

18 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Public Prosecutor's Office has ordered the seizure of equipment intended for the installation of tents on Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis, the Ministry of the Interior announced in a statement Saturday evening.

The seizure of this material takes place as a group of individuals deliberately tried at around 2 pm Saturday to install by force tents in the heart of the capital to stage a sit-in, in violation of regulations in force, added the Interior Department

According to the same source, the public prosecutor has also ordered the evacuation of the public road and the prosecution of "alleged" attackers of police. "A specialised team of the National Guard has been mobilised to arrest at least 10 suspects," the ministry further noted. An investigation has been initiated.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X