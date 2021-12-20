Tunisia: Covid-19 - Mahdia Logs Two Deaths and Five Infection

Tunis/Tunisia — two coronavirus-related deaths and five more infections have been reported in the governorate of Mahdia.

The fatalities were recorded in Ouled Chamekh and Mahdia, while the new positive cases were detected in Mahdia (3 cases), Boumerdès (1 case) and Souassi (1 case), according to a report published by the local health directorate Saturday.

Therefore, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the region since the spread of the pandemic has reached 25890, including 25040 recoveries and 780 deaths.

Active cases in the governorate have now risen to 70, according to the same source.