Tunisia: Coronavirus - Monastir Records One More Death and 12 New Infection Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — One more death and 12 cases of infection with coronavirus were recorded Friday in Monastir. This takes overall fatality numbers in the region to 1012 and infections to 40201, since the spread of the pandemic.

Among these, 39100 have recovered and 89 people still carry the virus, including 9 cases admitted to hospitals in the regions. Two patients among them are admitted to the the ICU at Fattouma Habib hospital, according to the latest statistics provided by the local health directorate in Monastir.

The rate of residents who have completed their vaccination scheme in the governorate has currently reached 48% while those who have received a single dose of vaccine against the coronavirus is 55.06%.