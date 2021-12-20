Tunisia: President Kais Saied Commends "Outstanding and Exceptional Organisation of FIFA Arab Cup 2021"

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied applauded "the outstanding and exceptional organisation of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, which showed Qatar's capacity to organise all international events successfully and ably, especially the FIFA World Cup next year."

This was at a phone call with Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The Head of State praised the fraternal scenes that marked the Arab Cup, where all the Arab flags were raised at the same time and in the same stadium.

He thanked the Emir of Qatar for the invitation to attend the final game of the Arab Cup, which unfortunately could not be met due to previous commitments.

For his part, the Emir of the State of Qatar expressed his gratitude and thanks to the President of the Republic for this initiative, saying he looks forward to meeting him soon.