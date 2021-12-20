South Africa: Arrive Alive!

With increased traffic on the roads during the festive season, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on motorists to be vigilant and obey the rules of the road at all times.

This plea comes after 14 people lost their lives, while three sustained serious injuries and one sustained minor injuries on Saturday.

The accident occurred between Reitz and Petrus Steyn in the Free State when a Quantum kombi was overtaking another vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision with a Crafter kombi.

The Minister has expressed sadness at the tragic crash and conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones.

"Loss of life on our roads is a tragedy that we must all work towards curtailing. It is only through collective effort that includes responsible behaviour by motorists, effective law enforcement and innovative engineering solutions in road design by government that will arrest the carnage on our roads and reverse the tide.

"We must all be vigilant and obey the rules of the road at all times," Mbalula said.

Law enforcement authorities will maximise visibility on the roads and will deal with those who violate the law severely, the Minister said.