Tunisia: Night Clashes Resume in Ennour Neighbourhood, Kasserine

20 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Clashes resumed on Sunday evening in Kasserine governorate's Ennour neighbourhood between security forces and young protesters for the 3rd consecutive night, burning tires and throwing stones at security units deployed on the neighbourhood's main street, witnesses said.

The protesters were dispersed by security forces with tear gas, the witnesses added.

A reinforced security deployment is in place in the Ennour neighbourhood, according to the same source, knowing that a military unit has been stationed there since Saturday to protect public properties, after the resumption of night clashes.

