Somalia: Army Chief Facebook Account Hacked!

19 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's army chief, Gen.Odawaa Rage's official Facebook account has been hacked.

Through a Facebook post sent on Saturday night, the Somali National Army Radio informed the members of the public of the hacking incident, further stating that efforts to recover the account were underway.

"The Somali National Army is informing members of the public that Somali army chief Facebook page has been temporarily hacked and we are working towards resolving the issue," the SNA radio said.

The hackers posted a countdown video shortly after hacking.

The identity of the hackers is yet to be established.

The official page of the army chief has since been Permanently closed.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X