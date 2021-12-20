Somalia: Army Chief Facebook Account Hacked!

Somalia's army chief, Gen.Odawaa Rage's official Facebook account has been hacked.

Through a Facebook post sent on Saturday night, the Somali National Army Radio informed the members of the public of the hacking incident, further stating that efforts to recover the account were underway.

"The Somali National Army is informing members of the public that Somali army chief Facebook page has been temporarily hacked and we are working towards resolving the issue," the SNA radio said.

The hackers posted a countdown video shortly after hacking.

The identity of the hackers is yet to be established.

The official page of the army chief has since been Permanently closed.