Four More Somaliland more candidates from Somaliland were voted into the Lower House on Sunday.

Those elected in the latest round of voting are Fowziya Yusuf Adan who retained her parliamentary seat, fellow incumbent MP Jama Mohamed Askar and Guled Bihi Abdi who garnered 58 votes.

" I thank the delegates who defied all odds and took part in this exercise and I call on Puntland and Hirshabelle states to kick off the Lower Houde elections," the spokesperson of the Election Commissions of Somalia, Amb Ahmed Safiina.

The election has taken place at the Gen. Kahiye in Hamar Jajab district, with security provided by Somali police and African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) peacekeepers.

Somaliland, an authority that unilaterally declared independence from the rest of Somalia, does not want to be part of Somalia. Last week, the leaders in Hargeisa condemned the inclusion by Mogadishu of candidates from the region in Somalia's elections.