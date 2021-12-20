Somalia: Opposition Presidential Candidates Welcome Dismissal of 7 Dispute Committee Officials

19 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The council of the presidential candidates have welcomed the prime minister's decision to dismiss seven members of the electoral dispute resolution body.

In a statement, the opposition presidential candidates termed the move towards ensuring election transparency in Somalia.

"The council welcomes the dismissal of members of the Dispute Resolution Committee by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to ensure the transparency of the elections, to prevent violations of citizens' rights, and to avoid anything that could jeopardize the transparency of the elections. and injustice, "the council said in a statement.

They called for a turnaround of the decisions made by the Dispute Resolution Committee.

The premier on Saturday sacked seven Dispute Resolution Committee for failing to uphold their independence and for using their position for purposes outside the responsibility entrusted with them.

In rejoinder, the sacked officials dismissed accusations of bias in handling electoral disputes before them.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X