Somalia: Opposition Presidential Candidates Welcome Dismissal of 7 Dispute Committee Officials

The council of the presidential candidates have welcomed the prime minister's decision to dismiss seven members of the electoral dispute resolution body.

In a statement, the opposition presidential candidates termed the move towards ensuring election transparency in Somalia.

"The council welcomes the dismissal of members of the Dispute Resolution Committee by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to ensure the transparency of the elections, to prevent violations of citizens' rights, and to avoid anything that could jeopardize the transparency of the elections. and injustice, "the council said in a statement.

They called for a turnaround of the decisions made by the Dispute Resolution Committee.

The premier on Saturday sacked seven Dispute Resolution Committee for failing to uphold their independence and for using their position for purposes outside the responsibility entrusted with them.

In rejoinder, the sacked officials dismissed accusations of bias in handling electoral disputes before them.