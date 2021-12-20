Tunisia: 3rd Arab Meeting On Media Coverage of Covid-19 Pandemic

Tunis/Tunisia — Academics and students in information and communication sciences will discuss on December 20-22, the role of the media in covering the COVID-19 pandemic, at the 3rd Arab meeting to be held in Tunis.

The event is organised by the Press and Information Science Institute (IPSI), in collaboration with the Arab Information and Communication Technologies Organisation (AICTO), a governmental organisation operating under the aegis of the Arab League.

The first meeting was organised by IPSI in 2019, whilst the 2nd was held by the Abdelhamid Ibn Badis University in Mostaganem, Algeria.

The meeting aims to provide a platform for postgraduate students, professors and their counterparts from Arab countries to discuss several issues related to media and communication, said IPSI professor and AICTO Vice-President Jamel Zran.

This platform will also offer students the opportunity to present and discuss the topics of their theses and dissertations.

The meeting will kick off on Monday under chairmanship of Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Moncef Boukthir.