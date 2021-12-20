Algeria: President of the Republic Receives Telephone Call From Tunisian President

19 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received on Saturday evening a telephone call from his brother President of the Tunisian Republic, Kais Said, who congratulated him on the occasion of the victory of the Algerian team at the end of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, held in Qatar, said the presidency in a communiqué.

For his part, the President of the Republic thanked his Tunisian counterpart for the feelings of fraternity and for the joy shared between Algerian and Tunisian supporters, stressing on this occasion that this victory reflects the cohesion and harmony between the two brotherly peoples, said the source.

