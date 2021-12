Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez has congratulated the Algeria national football team on claiming the title of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, hosted by Qatar.

"We congratulate the Algeria national team on winning the FIFA Arab Cup after showing superb and impressive performance," he said on his page on social networks.

Extra-time goals by substitute Amr Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi gave Algeria a 2-0 win over neighbors Tunisia in the Arab Cup final at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

MENA