Egypt: 49.1 Percent of Citizens Support Covid-19 Jabbing to Children

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said that 49.1 percent of citizens support the vaccination against coronavirus to children aging from 12 to 17 years old according to a latest poll conducted over the month of November.

The poll, conducted on a sample of adults over the age of 18, revealed that that they approve the vaccination of children in light of the cabinet's approval to jab such age category and amid wide-spread vaccination all over the world.

The polled citizens noted that they agree to vaccinate their children provided that vaccines are safe enough for such age group.

Similar polls have been conducted over the months of July, September and October with the percentage standing at 41.6%, 40.7% and 46.3 percent.

The poll also revealed that the percentage of those who opposed the vaccination measure stood at 15.2%,16%, 19.3 percent and 18.6 percent over the months of July, September, October and November.