Egypt: 49.1 Percent of Citizens Support Covid-19 Jabbing to Children

19 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said that 49.1 percent of citizens support the vaccination against coronavirus to children aging from 12 to 17 years old according to a latest poll conducted over the month of November.

The poll, conducted on a sample of adults over the age of 18, revealed that that they approve the vaccination of children in light of the cabinet's approval to jab such age category and amid wide-spread vaccination all over the world.

The polled citizens noted that they agree to vaccinate their children provided that vaccines are safe enough for such age group.

Similar polls have been conducted over the months of July, September and October with the percentage standing at 41.6%, 40.7% and 46.3 percent.

The poll also revealed that the percentage of those who opposed the vaccination measure stood at 15.2%,16%, 19.3 percent and 18.6 percent over the months of July, September, October and November.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X