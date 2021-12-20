Egypt: Burullus Fishing Port Closed Over Bad Weather

Kafr el Sheikh Governor Gamal Nour el Din decided to keep Burullus fishing port closed on Sunday for the second consecutive day due to strong winds and high waves.
Boats were denied entry and exit to and from the port, he added.
