Egypt: Issues Decree On Amending Faisal Bank's Articles of Association

19 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa has issued a decree on amending some articles of the Faisal Islamic Bank's Articles of Association.

The minister detailed in a statement on Saturday that the amendments include articles no. 2, 7 and 47 based on the approval of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and the Central Bank of Egypt.

The amendments stipulate that the bank may establish branches in Egypt and abroad except for Sinai Peninsula.

They also stipulate that the bank's licensed capital shall be $1 billion, while the issued capital shall be $607,471,450 divided into 607,471,450 shares.

The amendments are also related to the general assembly's meetings of the bank and their agendas.

The decree will be published by the bank in the Gazette.

