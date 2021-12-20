Egypt: Arab Conference On Modern Ways to Run Hospitals to Kick Off in Cairo

The 20th Arab conference on modern ways to run hospitals titled "Arab healthcare systems in light of the 4th industrial revolution and impact of coronavirus pandemic" will kick off on Monday under the sponsorship of Minister of Higher Education and Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghafar.

The conference is organized by the Arab Organization for Administrative Development, an offshoot of the Arab League, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, the Arab League general secretariat, the World Health Organization - Regional Office of the Middle East, and Imperial College in London.

More than 200 experts specialized in medical care and management of health facilities from 17 Arab countries along with health care investors will take part in the conference.

The conference addresses the modern techniques of running healthcare systems and the impact of such new technologies on the health care providers at the local and international levels along with means of training human cadres to use digital technologies in the health sector.

The attendees will also probe the importance of upgrading the infrastructure of hospitals and health centers so as to face any future health challenges.

MENA