Tunisia: Five Tunisian Laboratories Publish Study On Coronavirus Strains in Us Science Magazine

Tunis/Tunisia — A scientific study on coronavirus strains detected in Tunisia, conducted by five Tunisian laboratories, has just been published in the US Science magazine, said Sunday member of the Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus Mahjoub El Ouni.

He indicated in a statement to TAP, that the University of Sfax is organising on Sunday a scientific meeting to honour the group of researchers who conducted the scientific study, specifying that the latter has identified and analysed the strains of the coronavirus detected in Tunisia and is not a clinical study.

El Ouni explained that this research is important because it helps make the right diagnosis of the disease.