Tunisia: Artisan Days From December 24 to 26 in Sousse

19 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The 8th edition of "Artisan Days" will be held from December 24 to 26, 2021 in Sousse, at the initiative of the National Handicrafts Office and the organisation Arts & Traditions, in partnership with the organisation Be Tounsi.

On the agenda, a space animated by 80 exhibitors from different regions of Tunisia who will showcase a variety of products, including clothing, accessories, decorative items, jewelry, local products ...

Organisers said "the artisans have been selected for their expertise, and the nobility and authenticity of their products."

