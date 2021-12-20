Tunisia: 'All Public and Private Facilities Should Impose Presentation of Vaccine Pass', Says Ouni

Tunis/Tunisia — All public and private facilities should impose the presentation of a vaccine pass by taking into account the specificities of each sector, member of Scientific Committee to Combat Coronavirus Mahjoub Ouni said on Sunday.

These facilities have been informed of the measures on the vaccine pass, in coordination with the Health Ministry, he told TAP. The Presidential decree had imposed its presentation, starting December 22 and defined the enforcement measures of this pass in public and private facilities in all sectors, Ouni specified.

"Those infected and are not fully vaccinated should send their test results pending their recovery, then complete their vaccination scheme so as to obtain the vaccine pass," he indicated.

Ouni added that the vaccine pass contributes to protecting the society against the spread of COVID-19, recalling that it is downloadable on the evax.tn platform.

For his part, Director of the Health Ministry's IT centre Lotfi Allani warned against downloading the vaccine pass in some premises in a similar form as the national identity card. He recalled the need to to download the pass from the evax.tn platform simply as mentioned by the decree.