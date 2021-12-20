Somalia: Crackdown On Ilicit Alcohol Intensify in Mogadishu

19 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Police in Mogadishu has intensified efforts to crack down on illicit alcohol brewing within the capital.

Several people have been arrested in connection with illicit alcohol in the past few days.

Leading the operation, Mogadishu mayor Omar Mohamud Filish declared war and asked the brewers to find alternative business activities or face arrest.

He noted that the selling of illicit and alcohol has been common in the city condemning unscrupulous business people who are selling the alcohol.

Authorities in the capital have so far closed down over 20 shops selling illicit alcohol and bhang since the beginning of the crackdown.

Mogadishu police spokesman, Abdifatah Adan, said the crackdown will spread to all districts.

"We want to wipe out all the illicit brews within our reach that are becoming detrimental to the lives of many young people," said Abdifatah.

Alcoholic substances are illegal in Somalia.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X