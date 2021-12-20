Somalia: Crackdown On Ilicit Alcohol Intensify in Mogadishu

Police in Mogadishu has intensified efforts to crack down on illicit alcohol brewing within the capital.

Several people have been arrested in connection with illicit alcohol in the past few days.

Leading the operation, Mogadishu mayor Omar Mohamud Filish declared war and asked the brewers to find alternative business activities or face arrest.

He noted that the selling of illicit and alcohol has been common in the city condemning unscrupulous business people who are selling the alcohol.

Authorities in the capital have so far closed down over 20 shops selling illicit alcohol and bhang since the beginning of the crackdown.

Mogadishu police spokesman, Abdifatah Adan, said the crackdown will spread to all districts.

"We want to wipe out all the illicit brews within our reach that are becoming detrimental to the lives of many young people," said Abdifatah.

Alcoholic substances are illegal in Somalia.