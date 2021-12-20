Tunisian Delegation Takes Part in 22nd Session of Conference of Arab Ministers of Culture At Expo Dubai 2020

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is taking part in the 22nd session of the Conference of Arab Ministers of Culture hosted by the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates on December 19 and 20.

A delegation led by Minister of Cultural Affairs, Hayet Ketat Guermazi, is present at this event held on the premises of Expo Dubai 2020, an international cultural platform in which 192 countries participate.

The conference held with the participation of 21 Arab ministers is organised by the Arab League Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ALECSO), in the presence of the Secretary General of ALECSO and the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, besides delegations of participating countries.

It is a space for dialogue and exchange between countries in the region to work for the radiance and promotion of Arab culture.

The conference takes place at a time when the world is seeing a gradual recovery in the cultural sector largely impacted by the interruption of events and the serial postponements due to the COVID-19 crisis that began in 2020, said ALECSO.

Cultural governance and the reform of the mechanisms of action in Arab cultural institutions to adapt them to the challenges of the time are at the top of the issues addressed at the conference.

The latter will also examine the project of an ambassador Extraordinary for the Arab culture.

The state of affairs of the Arabic language and the prospects for setting up new projects in the cultural sectors are also on the agenda of the conference.