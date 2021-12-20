Tunisia: Eleven Undocumented Migrants Rescued Off Kerkennah

Tunis/Tunisia — Eleven undocumented migrants from different African countries were rescued by a Navy unit on Sunday evening.

The migrants were on board of a distressed boat and called for help some 12 nautical miles off East El Attaya (Kerkennah Island).

Two of the migrants are from Nigeria, two from Cote d'Ivoire, two from Equatorial Guinea, 1 from Senegal, 1 from Sudan, 1 from Mali, 1 from Gambia and 1 from Mauritania, reads a Defence Ministry press release.

The migrants aged 13 to 45 admitted to having set sail on the night of December 15 to 16 from Boukamech coasts in Libya in a bid to reach Europe.

They were taken to the Sfax fishing port then handed to the National Guard, so as to take the necessary measures against them.