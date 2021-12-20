Uganda: Church of Uganda Marks 60th Anniversary

Members of Parliament led by the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah have pledged to support the Church of Uganda (CoU) as it marks 60 years of existence.

The MPs last week met with the leadership of the Anglican Church at a function hosted by the Archbishop of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, at his residence in Namirembe, Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meeting, the MPs discussed ways of supporting the Church in its different developments such as schools, church and construction projects.

Kaziimba asked the MPs to join and volunteer in different ministries to ensure that the Church is in good financial standing. His remarks followed concerns by some Members of Parliament that they had not been reached to support the church.

"We have a Speaker with good will, so let us mobilize and work together," said Nathan Byanyima (NRM, Bukanga North) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kazimba said MPs, just like other Christians, are the church. He called on them to serve on boards and take up responsibilities in various spheres.

"In western Uganda, I found a government minister who was serving as a warden in a church. This was very interesting. I was challenged when I saw him ushering people. Let me encourage you, MPs, to continue participating in your local communities, in schools and churches," he added.

Kazimba thanked the Speaker for contributing Shs 100 million to the Church. The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, contributed Shs 50 million, and deputy Speaker, Anita Among, contributed Shs 30 million.

Oulanyah committed to work with legislators to support not only the Anglican Church but the Chaplaincies in Parliament.

"I think let us get our act together. The time has come for us as parliamentarians to stand firm with the Church. Support the archbishop and support the projects of the Church. Let's be part of this by action and not only by words," Oulanyah said.