Uganda: President Museveni Advises His Advisors On the Need for Patriotism

20 December 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

President Yoweri Museveni last week lectured his advisors on their role in national development and transformation, tasking them to have patriotism for the country while executing their duties.

The President was speaking during a workshop for his advisors at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

"Patriotism is "mwooyo gwa Uganda"-not "mwooya gwa ggwanga". "Mwooyo gwa ggwanga" refers to looking at things on the basis of tribe. Be patriotic and promote a spirit that is for Uganda if you are to make a contribution," Museveni said.

On Pan-Africanism, the President noted that African states must work together for faster economic development and strategic security.

"If you look at ADF, it is a small matter but had become big because of failure by the affected countries to work together," Museveni said. On Socio-economic development, he said citizens must become producers and urged all not to despise locally produced goods in preference of those produced by foreigners.

On Democracy, the president noted that NRM is in power because it allowed democracy to flourish. He added that NRM would not allow anyone to misuse the democracy in place.

The president asked his advisors to put into action what they had learned and said he would support them through the Ministry for the Presidency.

Amelia Kyambadde, the Presidential Advisor on Industry, who spoke on behalf of the group thanked the president for gracing the retreat and thanked Minister Babalanda and Kakande for the literature they were facilitated with, pledging to put it to good use.

Former Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, former Premier and Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs, Kintu Muntu, former ministers and academicians, among others, attended the retreat.

