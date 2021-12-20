Uganda: Modeste Lukwebo - President of DRC Senate in Uganda for Three Day Visit

Modeste Bahati Lukwebo, the President of the Senate of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has arrived in Uganda for a three-day working visit.

The President of the DRC Senate was on Sunday received by a delegation of government officials from both countries led by Harriet Ntabazi, the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu , a Special Presidential Advisor, James Mbahimba the outgoing Uganda's Ambassador to the DRC, Jean Pierre Massala, the acting Ambassador of the DRC to Uganda, Dr. Edith Namutebi Counselor at the Ugandan Embassy in Kinshasa, Stephen Kaboyo Chairman Sino Uganda and other members of the business community.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will meet Lukwebo at State House, Entebbe to discuss ways of strengthening and consolidating bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Lukwebo will also meet the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah and will later visit Nshara Industrial Park as well as officiate at the opening of the Zhang Beef Factory in Mbarara.

The main purpose of this visit is to further bolster the excellent cordial bilateral relations between the Republic of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Uganda and the DRC have enjoyed excellent and cordial bilateral relations, reflecting a history of close political, economic and socio-cultural ties and common mutual interests.

These interests are pursued under the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) which is framework for bilateral cooperation, and was established in 1986.

Uganda and DRC recently signed an agreement that gave greenlight to joint offensives against the Allied Democratic Forces in an operation code-named Shujaa, a Kiwashili word for "brave".

Uganda also recently agreed to construct several kilometres of roads inside DRC to ease trade between the two countries.